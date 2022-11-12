Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 1,134.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,552 shares of company stock worth $10,331,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

