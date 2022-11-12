Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Freshpet worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $105,377,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 529,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $69.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $130.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

