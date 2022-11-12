Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

