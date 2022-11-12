Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $224.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

