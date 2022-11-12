Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 387,866 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,866 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.3 %

F stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.