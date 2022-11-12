Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,884 shares of company stock valued at $655,953 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.6 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.