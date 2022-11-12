Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 81,197 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 230 ($2.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.19) to GBX 200 ($2.30) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($2.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

