Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 355,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $779,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.52%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.