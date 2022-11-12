Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Columbia Sportswear Price Performance
NASDAQ COLM opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $107.50.
Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.
