Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $177.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $183.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.47.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

