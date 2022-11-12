Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,783 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -422.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

