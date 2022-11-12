Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,996 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

