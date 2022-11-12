LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 427.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,471 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.06 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

