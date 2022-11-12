Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

