Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $66,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 72,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period.

OLLI opened at $57.70 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

