Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,320 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,263 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $240,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $242.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.52.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.63.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

