Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,169.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after acquiring an additional 925,280 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Equifax by 25.3% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,814,000 after acquiring an additional 415,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Equifax by 728.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 251,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,336 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.06.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.