Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 34,049 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1,466.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.2% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.7 %

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,139.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $317.50 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.94. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

