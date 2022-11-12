Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,658 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Leslie’s worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LESL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,559,000 after buying an additional 1,524,298 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,467,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,974,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Leslie’s stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

