Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

