Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 164.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

