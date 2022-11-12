Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 31,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 69,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 123,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

