Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

