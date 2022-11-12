Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,071 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after acquiring an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

