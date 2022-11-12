Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 3.0 %

ABG opened at $181.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day moving average is $170.30. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $203.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

