Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,356,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Match Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

