Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 145,859 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 180.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,859 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.81 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35.

