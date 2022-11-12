Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,625 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

