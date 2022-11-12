Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.06.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 5.1 %

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

