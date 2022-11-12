Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after purchasing an additional 780,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,543,000 after purchasing an additional 683,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

VTR stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.