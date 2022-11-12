Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,284 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.