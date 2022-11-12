Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after buying an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA opened at $224.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average of $202.00. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.