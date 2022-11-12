Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after buying an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %
HCA opened at $224.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average of $202.00. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.
HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.