Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,186,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Invesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

