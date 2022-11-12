Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,313 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,313 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 100,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 294,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 236,690 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $12.08.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

