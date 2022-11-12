Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

