Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $11.43 Million Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,720 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835,559 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,040,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 499.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 239,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,353,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.00 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.