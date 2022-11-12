Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.61 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after acquiring an additional 781,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

