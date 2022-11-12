Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 145 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFG opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.62.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

