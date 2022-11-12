Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACCAR Trading Up 0.7 %

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

PCAR opened at $102.62 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $103.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

