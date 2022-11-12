Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,177 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 798,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,097,000 after purchasing an additional 324,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $218.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.07. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $698.81.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

