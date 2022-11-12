Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $650,000 Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 37.7% during the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.