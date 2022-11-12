Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 49,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.5% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 168,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 106,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 190,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock valued at $751,113 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

