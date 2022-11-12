CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1,236.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.17% of CDW worth $35,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CDW by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

