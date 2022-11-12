Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after buying an additional 1,041,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after buying an additional 1,623,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after buying an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,479,000 after buying an additional 857,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.