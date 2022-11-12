Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.