Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 651 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Hasbro Trading Up 5.0 %

HAS opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

