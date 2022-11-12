Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,913 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $34,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

