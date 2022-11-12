Metis Global Partners LLC Has $253,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,636 shares of company stock worth $2,207,365. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

