Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.