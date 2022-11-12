Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 56.2% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Quanta Services by 200.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 87,198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Quanta Services by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Quanta Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

